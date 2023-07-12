(KRON) — A 21-year-old man died after his vehicle veered off Highway 101 and smashed into a tree on Saturday night, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a solo vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 101, just north of State Route 25. Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and attempted treatment, but the man died of his injuries.

The initial investigation showed that the man was driving a Honda north on Hwy 101 when the driver veered left off the road. As the driver lost control, the vehicle traveled back across the northbound lanes and onto the shoulder before colliding with a tree.

KRON On is streaming now

It is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, CHP said. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer F. Bowen at 408-427-0700.