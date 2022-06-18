FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat.

Police said they believe the victim was the only occupant of the car, and there is no current threat to the community. Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue is located right off the Fremont Hub shopping center.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating this incident. Authorities said they will provide more updates as more information becomes available.