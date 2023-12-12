(KRON) — A man who was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Novato was identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Ali Safar Navadeh, 79, of Novato, was pronounced dead after a collision occurred at 5:08 p.m. on December 8 along Highway 101’s southbound lanes near the Alameda del Prado exit, according to MCSO.

Investigators discovered that Navadeh had been sitting inside his disabled vehicle parked on the highway’s shoulder. The victim was waiting for assistance when another vehicle traveling along Highway 101 lost control, veered across lanes, and crashed into Navadeh’s car. The crash caused “catastrophic damage to both vehicles,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.