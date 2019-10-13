Driver killed in Oakley high-speed crash

OAKLEY (KRON) – Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night in Oakley involving three vehicles.

Officer Alex Edmon, with the California Highway Patrol in Martinez, says around 11:26 p.m. two cars were driving eastbound on Delta Road, near Main Street, when an Infiniti sedan driving at a high speed tried to pass a Ford pickup.

At that time, the pickup in front tried to make a left turn into his residence when the two cars collided.

The Infiniti continued down the road and crashed into a parked Dodge sedan, according to authorities.

The CHP says the 22-year-old male driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities determined that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash

The 21-year-old female passenger in the car was flown to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek to be treated for moderate injuries.

Officials say she was wearing her seatbelt and has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Ford pickup sustained minor injuries and was taken to Kaiser in Antioch to be treated.

He has also been released.

At this time, the CHP says it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, but speed definitely contributed.

If you have any information about the collision, you are asked to contact the CHP at (925) 646-4980.

Authorities remind you that seatbelts save lives, to buckle up every time and to slow down.