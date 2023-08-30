(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a driver following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday morning in the East Bay.

Around 8:50 a.m., CHP officers attempted to pull over a car on Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg for a carpool violation. The driver refused to stop and led CHP on a car chase as they traveled onto Highway 24.

Within 15 minutes of the police chase, the driver crashed and overturned their car near Pleasant Hill Road. The driver exited the overturned car and fled on foot from police.

CHP was eventually able to place the driver into custody. The crash damaged five cars that were traveling on the freeway during the police chase.

No injuries have been reported.

This is developing news. Stick with us for updates.