ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested on Friday in Antioch, according to the police department.

Police say the car was spotted with the help of STARR (Sheriff’s Tactical Airborne Reconnaissance and Rescue), the helicopter that provides support in critical incidents.

STARR 3 located the stolen car and then officers were able to detain the driver. The car has since been returned to the owner, police say.

Police said on Facebook, “We often team up with our law enforcement partners and are extremely appreciative of these partnerships. As the saying goes, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Thanks, STARR 3.”