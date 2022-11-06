SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night.

The unidentified suspect tried to run away once the car crashed. Officers put the suspect in handcuffs after a short foot pursuit.

Pictures (above) posted by SSFPD show that the front of a white Chevy hit the side of a white Nissan sedan. The two vehicles were seen in front of a residence.

Along with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, police from San Bruno, Colma and Broadmoor helped out in the response. No other information on this incident was released by authorities.

The 100 block of Avalon Drive in South San Francisco is near the California Gold Club of San Francisco and close to Highway 280.