CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after an overnight chase Saturday led authorities from Contra Costa County to Oakland, California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced in a Facebook post. The chase, which included CHP vehicles and an airplane, happened around 2 a.m. after officers located a stolen car driving on I-80.

The CHP aircraft followed the suspect vehicle until the driver parked in Oakland. Officers on the ground went to the suspect’s location where the driver was arrested after a foot chase, according to the post.

CHP officers on the ground then searched for the passenger of the suspect vehicle. After a brief foot chase, the passenger was arrested, authorities said.

Video from the chase (above) shows the CHP aircraft following the suspect vehicle. Around the video’s 1:59 mark, you can see the suspect vehicle driving until stopping at an Oakland road.

Around the 4-minute mark, an individual is seen exiting the suspect vehicle. Officers and numerous CHP vehicles were seen surrounding the suspect car.

CHP did not say what street in Oakland the arrests were made.