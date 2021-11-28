Driver rams into CHP car near Bay Bridge toll plaza

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to a hospital on Sunday after being hit while in a patrol car near the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

The CHP says the officer responded to the toll plaza for reports of an uncooperative driver in a tow truck.

Officials say the driver then took off in the wrong direction, heading back toward Oakland on I-580.

The driver then turned back around at some point and rammed into the patrol car, authorities say.

The CHP says the driver tried to hit another patrol car but hit another person’s car — This person was not injured.

The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Authorities will take the suspect into custody after being released from the hospital.

A KRON4 viewer sent in a photo of the scene after the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.