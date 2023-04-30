SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A driver suffered major injuries after their car drove over a cliff at Mt. Tamalpais Friday night, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8 p.m., numerous Marin County agencies along with Henry-One responded to the area of Ridgecrest Drive on Mt. Tamalpais after receiving a report that a car had gone over a cliff and was several hundred feet down in a ravine., police said. Three United States Airforce Airmen witnessed the accident and made their way down to provide aid before personnel arrived.

A Marin County fire captain rappelled to the vehicle and began life-saving measures on the victim. The vehicle was approximately 530 feet down and had been stopped from going further down by a large tree.

The victim was eventually removed from the vehicle and placed onto a stretcher. A tactical flight officer and the Sheriff’s Office paramedic flew with the patient by a long line and taken to an awaiting ambulance on the road above, officials said.

The ambulance transferred the victim to a helicopter which then flew the victim to a nearby hospital with major injuries. A CHP helicopter retrieved a rescuer who had injured themselves during the rescue, police said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.