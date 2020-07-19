Driver rescued from overturned cement mixer in Contra Costa County

(BCN) – Wood debris in the road is being cited as the possible cause of an overturned cement truck that trapped the driver inside for more than an hour Saturday in an unincorporated area near Clayton, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Units from the district, Cal Fire, and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District were called to the scene at 16200 Marsh Creek Road west of the Palms Mobile Home Park shortly after noon, closed the roadway in both directions and worked for an hour to stabilize the truck before extricating the driver.

The driver was then flown by helicopter to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of injuries.

There was major damage to the cement truck.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident

