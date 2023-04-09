FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A confrontation between a pedestrian and a driver led to a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. A suspect vehicle allegedly pulled up next to a pedestrian and a confrontation ensued, which led to the suspect vehicle shooting at the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian did not sustain any gunshot wounds and fled into a nearby neighborhood until he was contacted by officers. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving, FPD said.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Task Force at (510)-790-6660.