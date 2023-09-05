Vallejo Police Department is investigating the cause of a collision that killed a juvenile on Sept. 1.

(KRON) — Southbound Interstate 280 was blocked on Tuesday due to a shooting in San Bruno, according to a 511 alert. All lanes have since reopened.

California Highway Patrol said it received a call at 5:38 p.m. regarding the incident. The shooting happened on San Bruno Avenue, off of I-280.

The victim pulled off to the side of the road on I-280 and Trousdale Drive. He had two gunshot wounds, and was conscious, breathing and talking, per CHP. He was taken to Stanford Hospital.

CHP shut down all lanes of southbound I-280 at 6:12 p.m., and by 6:37 p.m. most of them had reopened.

Drivers are told to expect delays on the highway.

The San Bruno Police Department is investigating the shooting. It is unknown whether the victim and attacker knew each other.

