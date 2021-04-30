Driver slams into San Jose home, flees

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A driver crashed into a home in San Jose around midnight Friday and fled the scene, police said.

The homeowners on Willow Street have since boarded up a portion of the house — but pieces of the garage door are piled up on the side of the home.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang when the crash happened, stepping outside and seeing a car in front of a lawn with no one inside.

The homeowner says she’s upset and that they just built this house about one year aog.

KRON4 is waiting to hear from San Jose police regarding a person interest.