Driver sought in Richmond hit-and-run that injured cyclist

RICHMOND (KRON)- - A bicyclist was severely injured Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on 23rd St. and Downer Ave.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the roadway suffering from severe injuries.

The man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, leaving the injured victim lying in the road.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in grave condition.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored, 4 door, early 2000’s, Ford Crown Victoria.

Reports indicate it was possibly a former police or security vehicle as it had police style spotlights on it.

Evidence from the scene shows the suspect vehicle should have damage to its headlight.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing north on 23rd St.

Witnesses described the driver as being a black male juvenile. Two additional black male juveniles were possibly passengers in the vehicle.

A surveillance camera near the scene of the collision captured images of the suspect vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond PD Traffic Investigator Donald Patchin at 510-965-4903 or at dpatchin@richmondpd.net.

