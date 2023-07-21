(KRON) — The eastbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are shut down Friday afternoon, KRON4 reported. Police activity has caused delays for at least two hours — leaving lots of cars stuck in traffic.

How did travelers pass the time? Well, one decided to play tennis on the bridge.

A man decided to hop out of his vehicle and bring out the tennis racket, a video sent in from a KRON4 viewer shows. The man is seen playing tennis on the far right lane of the bridge with the San Francisco Bay seen in the background.

One family took their child out of the car and put the kid in a stroller, the viewer tells KRON4. The child was pushed around in the stroller around the sea of cars, which were not moving for at least two hours.

As of 3:30 p.m., all eastbound lanes on I-580 at the bridge remain closed.

Watch the man playing tennis on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in the video player above.