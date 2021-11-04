Driver survives Hwy 1 cliff crash near Devil’s Slide

A car drove off a cliff on Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide on Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy Cal Fire CZU)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A Highway 1 driver survived after crashing down a cliff near Devil’s Slide north of Half Moon Bay Thursday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers and the California Highway Patrol, a car careened off Highway 1, plummeted down a coastal cliff, and landed in the ocean.

Dispatchers said the car was submerged in water. Emergency responders with Cal Fire CZU rescued the driver.

“One patient rescued south of Devils Slide, patient in stable condition,” Cal Fire CZU tweeted.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone to make sure no one else was still inside the submerged vehicle.

Highway 1 was closed in all directions between Montara State Beach and Devil’s Slide for an hour. The roadway reopened around 9:30 a.m.