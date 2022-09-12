(BCN) — A Santa Cruz resident on a motorized wheelchair was fatally hit by a car Sunday evening and the driver suspected in the collision was later arrested after fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to police, a 69-year-old man was crossing Capitola Road west of 7th Avenue when he was hit by a 1999 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound, the CHP said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver fled the scene and the Mercedes was later found abandoned on a nearby street, authorities said.

Following an investigation, CHP officers identified 39-year-old Jessica Thompson of Santa Cruz as the suspected driver. She was arrested Monday morning at her home on suspicion of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit and run.

