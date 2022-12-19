PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Petaluma woman is suspected of crashing into a curb while driving under the influence early Sunday and then walking away from the collision, police said.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North McDowell Boulevard, where a disabled car was in the northbound lanes.

Officers saw that the vehicle had been in a collision, apparently with a nearby concrete curb, but no one was inside.

Police searched the area and found the driver walking in the direction of her home. After an investigation, officers arrested her and booked her into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run vehicle collision, and violation of probation.

