A photo posted by police of the vehicle that crashed after police said the driver tried to flee a traffic stop (Foster City Police Department).

(KRON) — A driver tried to flee from a traffic stop Wednesday night but instead lost control and crashed, the Foster City Police Department (FCPD) said. The crash happened on the Hwy 92 on-ramp near Foster City and San Mateo where the driver collided into a concrete divider.

The vehicle had “major” damage, and the driver is “lucky” to be alive, according to the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD). The driver was taken to the hospital. No other individuals were hurt.

Police said it was a “miracle” the driver only suffered a fractured tibia. Photos from the crash posted by police can be viewed below.

The driver was not identified.

“We guess he thought a stay in the hospital was better than a stay at County Jail for his no bail warrant(s) or for the suspected meth he had in his car,” SMPD wrote on Facebook.

FCPD, SMPD and the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department were all at the scene in response to the crash.