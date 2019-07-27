Driver turns self in after 4 injured in San Francisco crash, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The driver in a crash early Thursday morning that left four injured near 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue in San Francisco turned herself in to authorities, police said Friday night.

A 19-year-old woman, identified by police as Lynjae Vines, of San Francisco, was booked in county jail on a felony hit-and-run charge in connection to the crash.

The crash happened in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood and four people, including two kids, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police are unclear on what caused the crash, but believe speed may have been a factor.

The crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. early Thursday morning.

Police said at the time that a silver Mazda hit a fire hydrant.