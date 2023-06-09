(KRON) — The driver who struck and killed a teenage boy in San Jose on Wednesday was believed to be drinking before the crash, the San Jose Police Department said. The victim in the crash is Justin Estira, a 15-year-old Willow Glen High School student.

SJPD said that the driver and victim were both at a party the night of the crash. The driver is “suspected of alcoholic beverage consumption,” but police are awaiting lab results from Santa Clara County to confirm that.

The crash happened on the 2400 block of Rinconada Drive just before 1 a.m. The location of the party is unknown.

The driver, who is a minor, was arrested and released on a juvenile contact report.

Estira was on foot when he was hit. A GoFundMe was set up for his family in the wake of the crash.

“Justin was a bright, funny, kind, well-loved kid that brought so much joy to those who knew him. He was part of a close, loving family and was adored by his young brother, Joshua. He has many friends in the Willow Glen High School community that are heartbroken with this news,” the GoFundMe reads.

SJPD is still investigating the crash. Estira is the 12th pedestrian to be killed in San Jose this year.