(KRON) — A driver who struck and killed a man in Napa in 2022 was using his cell phone when the crash happened, the Napa Police Department said on Wednesday. The suspect, 53-year-old Peter Orrfelt, was charged by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office with felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on May 19, 2022, at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oak Street. Raul Gudino, 78, was killed.

NPD said Gudino was walking his dog at Fuller Park when the crash happened. Orrfelt was driving a pickup truck northbound on Jefferson Street.

Orrfelt remained at the scene and cooperated with police after the crash. Gudino died at a hospital.

“Distracted driving by using a cellular device was determined to be a factor in this collision,” NPD said. “Orrfelt was found to be at fault in the collision, violating the California Vehicle Code, resulting in the death of Gudino.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Orrfelt was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.