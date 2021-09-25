Driver who fatally struck NFL coach Greg Knapp in San Ramon will not face charges: DA

FILE – This is a 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, currently a New York Jets assistant coach was in a “horrific” bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition. Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night, July 29, 2021, that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized. (AP Photo/File)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The 22-year-old driver who fatally struck NFL coach Greg Knapp while he was riding his bike in San Ramon will not face criminal charges, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said “there is insufficient evidence to satisfy the requisite standard of criminal negligence” for the suspected driver.

The 58-year-old New York Jets assistant coach was fighting for his life at a local hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in July.

Knapp, who lived in Danville, was listed in critical condition at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and died at the hospital five days later.

San Ramon Police Lt. Tami Williams said Knapp was riding down Doughtery Road just north of North Monarch Road when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said, and said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Prior to being hired by the Jets, he served as offense coordinator for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, then the Oakland Raiders.

Knapp is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and three daughters.