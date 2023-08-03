(KRON) — A driver who allegedly attempted to ram a bicyclist with his truck and shouted racial epithets Wednesday has been arrested and charged with hate crimes, according to the Novato Police Department. Novato PD patrol officers responded to a report of someone trying to hit a bicyclist with a truck.

Officers located the victim near his home and interviewed him. The victim told police a man in a pickup truck approached him on Fourth Street and accused him of stealing his bicycle.

The suspect threatened the victim’s life and used racial epithets while the victim rode away, police said. Witnesses also provided officers with testimony.

The victim described the vehicle and the suspected driver. Officers searched the area and later found the truck. It was unoccupied.

At around 5:30 p.m., the driver came to the Novato Police Department and provided a statement to detectives. He was identified as 58-year-old Novato resident Brian Collins.

Collins was booked into Marin County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and hate crimes.