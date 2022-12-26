(BCN) — Concord police said officers on Friday arrested a driver with a loaded handgun in his waistband during a traffic stop Friday near the downtown area. Police say the vehicle was pulled over for “several traffic violations,” just after it left the area and got on State Route 242.

Police determined the driver had prior felony convictions and spotted the concealed loaded handgun. The driver was arrested without incident. The handgun was reported stolen last year in Missouri.

