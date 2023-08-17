(KRON) — Driverless cars have made their way to Treasure Island with the recent opening of a free shuttle service. Treasure Island Loop is funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the County of San Francisco.

Loop shuttles can fit up to 10 people at a time and is wheelchair accessible. Although the shuttles don’t need a driver, officials say an attendant will be on board at all times.

Photo: Treasure Island Loop Photo: Treasure Island Loop Photo: Treasure Island Loop

The shuttle will run along a fixed route with a total of seven stops from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say the shuttles would not run during periods of heavy rain or fog.

Loop shuttles are expected to arrive every 20 minutes.