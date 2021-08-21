Drivers react after judge rules Prop. 22 gig workers law is ‘unconstitutional’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Uber and Lyft and other app-based service drivers are reacting after an Alameda County superior court judge ruled that Proposition 22 is unconstitutional and can’t be enforced.

Prop 22 would classify drivers as independent contractors and not employees.

The drivers said they want to be treated as employees — not as independent contractors.

But there are other groups that believe Prop 22 could benefit everyone.

“Better pay, more dignity, more rights. I expect to be treated better.”

Rondu Gantt said he’s been driving for Lyft and Uber for three years.

He said he wasn’t happy when Proposition 22 was first passed by voters in November of 2020.

“I always assumed Prop 22 was going to be a short lived victory as well.”

Prop 22 exempts companies like Uber and Lyft from a California state law that would require them to treat workers as employees.

That would mean offering benefits like overtime, health care, and paid sick leave.

Prop 22 keeps workers classified as contractors — offering narrower benefits and pay at least 120% of minimum wage.

The measure also included consumer safety changes that could benefit users — like more driver background checks and zero tolerance for drug or alcohol violations.

Former driver and lead organizer with Gig Workers Rising Cherri Murphy tells me the companies worked hard to get voters to pass Prop 22.

“Through a PR campaign of over $200 million they were able to convince voters this was a great thing.”

She says it has not been a good thing for drivers — and she was happy to see Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roach rule prop 22 unconstitutional.

“I see this decision as a success and a good sign.”

But the group “Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Coalition” feels differently — releasing this statement:

“This outrageous decision is an affront to the overwhelming majority of California voters who passed Prop 22. we will file an immediate appeal and are confident the appellate court will uphold Prop 22.”

Uber also released a statement saying they will appeal and expect to win.

But Gantt said while he believes Uber will appeal, he doesn’t think they’ll win.

“I was just waiting for the ball to drop. This can’t stand. They wrote a law to try to get out having to follow the law.”

While groups are appealing the judges ruling, Prop 22 will stay in effect.