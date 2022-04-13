ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A number of ducklings were stuck deep in a storm drain in Alameda County, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday night. Thanks to a mini drone, officers were able to use it to locate and rescue the ducklings.

Officers from the Dublin Police Department assisted the Alameda County Sheriff in the rescue of at least three ducklings, according to a photo from the sheriff’s office. They said it was the first rescue of ducklings using a drone.

Authorities are not exactly sure how far deep the ducklings were in the drain, which is why they decided to fly a mini drone into the drain. As a result, the ducklings were safely recovered and will be released to a safe location, authorities said.

This isn’t the first time a drone helped assist officers with a situation in the East Bay. A few weeks ago, Concord police used drones to help locate a missing, at-risk boy.

Concord police announced the boy was missing via a tweet sent at 7:11 p.m. on March 26. Officers announced they found him at 7:28 p.m. The department’s drone program helped locate the boy that same evening, police said.