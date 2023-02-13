PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Pacifica are looking for a drone operator who was in the vicinity last month when a San Francisco State University student disappeared into the surf off Pacifica and was not seen again. Hazah Alsaudi, a member of the SFSU wrestling team, was in the surf with two fellow students when he was struck by a large wave and disappeared into the ocean.

According to a social media post from the Pacifica Police Department, there was a drone operator in the vicinity of Esplanade Beach that day, Jan. 19, 2023, when Alsaudi disappeared. Pacifica PD received a message from someone claiming to be that drone operator, but the subject left no contact information, the post states.

“Please contact us again, and always remember to leave your name and contact information whenever leaving a message for an officer or investigator,” the post states. Anyone with information related to the case or the drone operator, is asked to call Pacifica PD at (650) 738-7314.

Alsaudi, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, is from Santa Monica and was born in Iraq. He was studying political science and minoring in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, according to SFSU. The search for Alsaudi was called off two days after his disappearance.