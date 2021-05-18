Drought emergency declared in Marin

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to declare a local drought emergency and acknowledged the “imminent threat of disaster.”

In a statement, officials said this declaration acknowledges the extent and impacts of the drought in Marin, already severely affecting dairies and ranchers in West Marin, and makes Marin eligible for California Disaster Assistance and other forms of state funding and resources.”

“Drought knows no boundaries,” said Acting Agriculture Commissioner Stefan Parnay. “This is a communitywide, regional crisis.”

The declaration also provides “temporarily new authorities to aid response and recovery efforts available to the county, water suppliers, farmers, impacted businesses, and residents.”

“You only have to drive by Nicasio Dam or Stafford Lake to see the dire conditions we are facing for water supply this year,” said Board President Dennis Rodoni, who, among others, represents the farmers and ranchers of West Marin. “Drought conditions are the worst we have seen in over 140 years in Marin. Please take this drought and recommendations from the water agencies seriously.”

On May 10, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded California’s drought emergency to 41 out of 58 counties. Marin was not on the list, although Sonoma County – an important source of water for Marin customers – has been under a state of emergency since April 21 because of dry conditions within the Russian River watershed.

Marin Water serves more than 191,000 customers in central and southern Marin.