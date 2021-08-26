Drought emergency: Santa Clara Valley’s largest reservoir shows drastic change from 2017

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara Valley has ten reservoirs, but a drought emergency has caused the combined total water capacity to dwindle down to 12.6 percent.

This water is supposed to provide for two million customers.

You have to see it to truly believe it.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District shared photos comparing water supply in 2017 vs. now:

In 2017, the region had a wet and plentiful winter, but this year there has been little to no rain.

The photo above shows the county’s largest water source, the Anderson Reservior.

In 2017 it was at 81 percent capacity and now it is at just three percent.

This reservoir is extra low because the federal government ordered the water district to drain it for repairs.

Now it is expected to be out of use for a seismic retrofit for 10 years.

Santa Clara Valley Water is hoping this will show people just how important it is to conserve water.

Due to drought conditions, the city of Milpitas has declared a level two water shortage.

The city is issuing a mandatory three-day outdoor watering schedule.

Now, outdoor watering and irrigation is only allowed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Residents can only water on certain days, divided by where they live.

The Santa Clara Calley water district already is requiring customers to reduce water use by 15 percent compared to 20-19 levels.

We all must do our part so we are not worse off later.