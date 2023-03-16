(KRON) — Two people were arrested in Oakley on Tuesday in a shooting that police say was related to an illegal narcotics deal gone wrong. Oakley Police Department officers responded to reports of three men fighting and gunshots on the 1000 block of Quail Valley Run at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a post from Oakley PD.

Officers approached the area and were advised that one person had fled the vehicle after the gunshots and that the vehicle was driven away. Oakley PD officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Laurel Road and Teton Road. As officers approached the suspects, they learned that the vehicle was stolen from Oakley last weekend.

Officers made contact and discovered that the vehicle’s driver, a young man, was shot in the upper chest. A juvenile male in the front passenger seat was also contacted. Medical care was provided for the driver; paramedics were called, police said.

The driver and passenger were uncooperative with police, but the driver was transported to the hospital and detectives were called in. The stolen vehicle was seized as evidence along with personal effects from the driver and passenger. Officers also recovered the firearm used in the shooting, police said.

Police are still working to identify the person who fled on foot who has only been identified as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The driver who was shot was identified as Nickolas Durham, 18, of Pittsburg. He was released from the hospital and into the custody of Oakley PD. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. The juvenile passenger was also arrested and booked for possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.