SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three young men overdosed in three different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations Tuesday before BART officers administered life-saving Narcan, an opioid overdose reversing treatment.

The first overdose happened just before 3 p.m. A 23-year-old man lost consciousness on the platform of the Embarcadero station in San Francisco. He regained consciousness after officers gave him one dose of Narcan, and he refused additional medical attention.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man overdosed in the Union City BART station. An officer had to administer two doses of Narcan before the man regained consciousness. He was transported to a local hospital.

At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the Daly City station to help a man who overdosed on a train. After two doses of Narcan, the man was transported to Seton Hospital for further evaluation.

Officials did not say what type of drugs were suspected behind the three overdoses.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is the leading driver of overdose deaths in San Francisco. Of the city’s 620 drug overdose deaths in 2022, 72 percent were attributed to fentanyl, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.