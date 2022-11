(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states.

Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity magazine. There was also contraband packaged for sales, according to the tweet. The driver was arrested for firearm and drug charges.