NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested this week after a robbery at a CVS in Napa last December, police announced in a press release on Friday. The subject identified as Tyrone Smith was arrested Monday by a Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy; he was arrested on a Napa warrant.

Smith was booked into Sacramento County Jail then taken to the Napa County Department of Corrections. Authorities exercised a search warrant Wednesday at Smith’s home on the 3000 block of Meadow Run Walk in Sacramento. At the home, four adults were detained, and at least one ran away.

Officers found the following items:

Thousands of dollars in cash

Several hundred suspected oxycodone pills

Empty bottles of promethazine with no prescription label

One loaded and unregistered pistol

Multiple pounds of marijuana

The occupants of the home are convicted felons, and none claimed ownership of the gun, according to police. Detectives suspect they were selling the marijuana out of the state.

Smith was identified as possibly being involved in similar robberies in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, according to police. Smith and the others detained at the residence are associated with of the street gangs involved in last month’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

Background on initial CVS robbery last December

The reported robbery at CVS happened on the 1100 block of Trancas Street in Napa around 9:30 p.m. The suspect jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded the employee to give him oxycodone by grabbing his arms, police said. The employee opened the safe, and the suspected filled half a pillow case of other drugs including hydrocodone and promethazine — worth several thousands dollars.

On that same night of Dec. 29, 2021, a CVS in Benicia was robbed of prescription medication by a similar looking suspect. Surveillance video showed a second suspect aided both robberies.