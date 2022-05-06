SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A female driver was arrested after crashing into a parked car Thursday night in South San Francisco, according to police.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old woman from San Francisco, was “extremely intoxicated.” The incident happened on the 100 block of Camaritas Avenue where the woman tried to run away from the crash.

She was detained by police a short distance away. The woman was with two small children: a two-year-old and a three-year-old. Police determined the woman did not properly place the children in car seats.

The unidentified woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), hit-and-run, child endangerment, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal threats. A 29-year-old woman from San Francisco was also inside the car, and she was arrested for public intoxication.

The younger female suspect also made threats to harm the officers and scratched one of them, police said. She suffered injuries from the incident and was taken to a local hospital. None of the children were injured.

A photo taken by the South San Francisco Police Department shows the suspect car is a gray Volvo. The car appeared to have crashed into a parked dark-colored Lexus.