(KRON) – A woman was arrested Wednesday night in Pacifica after driving under the influence and crashing her car into a parked vehicle.

Pacifica police say at around 9:26 p.m., officers and fire officials responded to a collision in the 500 block of Miller Avenue. Officers located a black Honda Civic that had collided with a parked vehicle and was blocking the roadway, police said.

Both vehicles were majorly damaged from the collision. The driver, who was the only occupant in the black Honda, was transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries, PPD said.

The driver was identified as Guadalupe Linette Barba, 25, of Pacifica. It was determined that she had been driving while under the influence of alcohol and was later arrested by police.