(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a drunk driver crashed into a power pole in Napa on Thursday night, the Napa Police Department said in a social media post. The crash occurred at the intersection of Soscol and Lincoln Avenue.

Officers responded to a major traffic collision. The driver was found to be DUI and later arrested, police said. The driver suffered only minor injuries. The passenger suffered major injuries and is in critical condition. A photo from the scene showed a newer model pickup truck that had hit the power pole, leaving part of it dangling in the air from the power lines above.

“Don’t drink and drive, it’s not worth it,” police said in their post.