SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an overnight crash Friday in Santa Rosa. A drunk driver crashed off a roadway into a creek, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced on Twitter.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 4th Street and Alderbrook Drive. A photo posted by SRPD (above) shows a damaged Honda Civic, partially submerged in the water.

The Honda drove into a power pole, causing large power lines to be down in the roadway. That caused all lanes of traffic on 4th Street to temporarily shut down.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident Lorca Blanco who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Blanco’s blood alcohol concentration was more than .08 percent and more than twice the legal limit, SRPD said.

First responders were able to remove Blanco from the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fourth Street and Alderbrook Drive is located approximately three blocks away from Proctor Terrace Elementary School.

Bay City News contributed to this report.