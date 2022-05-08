RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A driver under the influence crashed into an officer’s motorcycle on Saturday night, the Richmond Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police did not say the exact location of the incident.

The unidentified suspect had a felony DUI warrant for his arrest and was on probation for DUI, police said. The breath alcohol sample on scene from the suspect showed he was more than three times above the legal limit.

No one was killed from the incident — only “minor injuries.” Police said the suspect car crashed into the motorcycle at a “significant” rate of speed.

(Richmond Police Department)

Richmond police posted photos of the crash showing the damage. The Richmond PD motorcycle is seen to be caught in between a black Ford and Mini Cooper.