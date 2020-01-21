Dry start to Tuesday leads to light showers across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dry weather ends Tuesday as rainfall settles in across the Bay Area, especially into the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, today’s storm system will only produce light to moderate precipitation over the area.

While tomorrow's system will only provide light to moderate precipitation over the region, it does look quite impressive over the Pacific! Take a look here along with a few meteorological features annotated in the background. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NirMZUcxED — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 21, 2020

Isolated showers can be expected for some in the Bay Area this morning, but you can expect the heaviest of rainfall to hold off until after lunchtime, at which point it will have an impact on driving conditions for much of the rest of the day.

This evening’s commute is expected to be wet and messy – so take care on the roads and be ready to have your headlights and wipers in full operation.

Areas in the South Bay are expected to be hit hard by this storm.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, with highs lingering in the mid to upper-50’s.

Looking ahead, we’ll dry out slightly with warmer temperatures before rainfall returns into Sunday this weekend.

You can track the storm with KRON4’s Interactive Radar in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest Stories: