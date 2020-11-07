Dublin elects 1st Latina mayor

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — In local politics, Tuesday’s election ushered in several significant wins. Specifically in the East Bay, women now hold the majority of positions on the Dublin City Council and the new mayor is also a woman.

The new mayor of Dublin is Melissa Hernandez. Come January, she will be the first Latina mayor and preside over a majority-women council.

“I look forward to dealing with the many growth issues for this community,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez described her feelings on her new role as mayor elect for the City of Dublin.

“I am not only the second woman, but the first Latina woman to be the mayor in this city in the Tri-Valley,” she said.

In addition to being the first Latina, mayor elect Hernandez will also be sitting in council chambers with a majority female city council.

Jean Josey is one of those council members.

“We bring a unique perspective to the table,” Josey said. “We know what it is like to balance a lot and juggle a lot.”

Councilmember Josey is also a Dublin High School teacher. She said when she first joined council, Hernandez helped her alot. She also added that she is proud about the fact women are also playing a large role in other parts of dublin government.

As for the mayor, she says hopes to be a role model for others as she assumes this new role.

“It is great to be here, and great to be a role model for others,” Hernandez said. “My parents worked in the fields, so it is an honor to be here with grit and determination you can do anything.”

With mayor elect Hernandez, that makes eight out of 13 cities in the East Bay that will be run by women.

