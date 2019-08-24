Dublin elementary school takes precautions after student infected with meningitis

DUBLIN (KRON) — During the first week of class at the Dublin Unified School District, Superintendent Dr. Dave Marken confirmed a student at Murray Elementary showed up on campus infected with the disease meningitis.

“It’s very rare,” he said

Now in the second week of the school year, the school’s principal sent a letter out to parents Monday notifying the community about the issue, then, following-up with additional notices as the school district learned more.

“There’s been no other cases reported, so we’re extremely happy with the quick response,” Marken said.

Marken says as soon as they learned about this case, they reached out to the Alameda County Public Health Department, kept the student away from school and had the exposed classroom deep cleaned.

“It’s an extra layer of cleaning from the maintenance department that they put in place when there’s any sort of potential contagion,” Marken said.

Meningitis causes inflammation in the brain and spine typically caused by a viral infection.

It can also be contracted by bacteria or fungus.

Depending on the type, the airborne disease can be deadly, but that’s not the case here.

Murray Elementary is wrapping up its second week of class and the student in question is back in school, cleared by the county public health department.

“Kids get sick in school, and that’s just kind of how it is, and it was handled well and it happens,” said parent Lisa Aquilina.

Aquilina’s son attends the fifth grade at Murray Elementary.

She says she was never worried because of the clear communication from the school district.

She’s also reminding her son and classmates to keep clean.

“Just use the safety procedures of washing their hands, and being careful with their sneezing, or coughing. Using kleenex. The teacher encourage them on cleanliness,” she said.

Where and how the student became infected has not been released.

