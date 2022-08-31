DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – A former golf instructor was found guilty Aug. 29 of “continuous sexual abuse of a minor,” according to the office of Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

KRON4 reported on the arrest of Kwangson “Sonny” Kim, then 51, when it happened in 2018.

Kim was also found guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a minor.

He was accused of molesting a particular student for almost four years, from Nov. 2014 to Feb. 2018, during his time at local courses such as the Tri-Valley Golf Center and the Dublin Ranch Golf Course.

“In the course of his employment, he taught hundreds of students, including minors,” a press release from O’Mally’s office stated. “The defendant was Jane Doe’s instructor throughout her childhood. As their relationship grew over time, he would drive her to and from practices and provided her both group and individual lessons. Over this period, the defendant used those opportunities of access to Jane Doe, to sexually abuse her.”

Kim will be sentenced Sept. 28.