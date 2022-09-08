DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy.

Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to investigators.

Their accused killer, deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arrested following a 12-hour manhunt that stretched 160 miles across California. As of Thursday morning, Williams was locked in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with no bail.

It’s the same jail where Williams worked a night shift on Tuesday. The deputy finished his shift at the jail, drove to the married couple’s house on Colebrook Lane, and opened fire on the Trans, according to investigators.

Williams, 24, of Stockton, knew his victims, however, Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly did not disclose exactly how he knew them.

“This was a very bizarre chain of events. Our agency is in shock. This is not what we’re about. We had no idea that this could happen. Mr. Williams grew up in a very affluent home, was well loved, graduated from college with honors. He was really a remarkable young person. How we got here today … it will be something we will be looking at,” Kelly said.

Benison Tran and Maria Tran’s child was home at the time of the shooting. An eyewitness inside the house identified Williams as the killer and told 911 dispatchers that he fled in a car. The Dublin Police Department described the deputy as “armed and dangerous” while he was on the run.

Williams made it 160 miles to Coalinga, Calif., before Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes was able to convince the deputy to turn himself in.

Holmes spoke directly with Williams over the phone and convinced him to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else. The deputy disarmed himself before California Highway Patrol officers found and arrested him around noon Wednesday.

Williams was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and burglary. His first court appearance is slated for Friday morning in the East County Hall of Justice.

Deputy Devin Williams Jr. is seen in a mug shot taken the same day that he turned himself in to law enforcement. (ACSO photo)

This breaking news story will be updated.