Dublin votes to fly Pride flag during Pride month
DUBLIN (KRON) - UPDATE: The City of Dublin voted unanimously on Tuesday to fly the Pride Flag at City Hall during the month of June.
The flag was hoisted up right after the City Council meeting and will stay up until the beginning of June.
-----------
The City of Dublin will consider an outdoor display policy for flags at city facilities.
This comes after a council member requested that the rainbow flag be flown during the month of June which is Pride Month.
The city voted down the idea last month, prompting a lot of backlash.
Now, a special meeting is being held to address the Pride flag at City Hall.
The mayor says he wants more people in on the discussion before they make a decision.
The meeting started later than scheduled and opened with public input.
Council member John J. Bauters from Emeryville posted to Twitter saying:
"Tonight, the Emeryville City Council voted unanimously to hang a second Pride Flag in support of LGBT community members who need support outside our city."
