Bay Area

Dublin votes to fly Pride flag during Pride month

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

DUBLIN (KRON) - UPDATE: The City of Dublin voted unanimously on Tuesday to fly the Pride Flag at City Hall during the month of June.

The flag was hoisted up right after the City Council meeting and will stay up until the beginning of June.

-----------

The City of Dublin will consider an outdoor display policy for flags at city facilities.

This comes after a council member requested that the rainbow flag be flown during the month of June which is Pride Month.

The city voted down the idea last month, prompting a lot of backlash.

Now, a special meeting is being held to address the Pride flag at City Hall.

The mayor says he wants more people in on the discussion before they make a decision.

The meeting started later than scheduled and opened with public input.

Council member John J. Bauters from Emeryville posted to Twitter saying:

"Tonight, the Emeryville City Council voted unanimously to hang a second Pride Flag in support of LGBT community members who need support outside our city."

 

 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected