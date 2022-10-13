(KRON) — The Dublin/Pleasanton BART station has reopened after being closed earlier due to police activity, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Restoration of normal service is in progress, the tweet states.

Bus service was made available between the Dublin and West Dublin stations via bus no. 30R.

Trains are currently turning back at West Dublin/Pleasanton station. The Wheels 30R bus is available to get passengers between West Dublin/Pleasanton and the Dublin/Pleasanton stations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.