Missing Dublin woman found in San Jose

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) –  UPDATE: Kathleen Cottrell was located in the San Jose area around 2:11 p.m. and is in good health, according to police.

Dublin Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 75-year-old, Kathleen Cottrell.

Cottrell left her residence in Dublin about 11:00 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021 and has not returned home.

Cottrell suffers from dementia and may be confused about her whereabouts.

People should be on the lookout for a 2008, Honda Odyssey van, with California license plate 7KKZ902. 

A Silver Alert has been issued with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol. Anyone seeing Cottrell or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

