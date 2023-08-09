(KRON) — Residents are being warned about a scam telephone call, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a press release. A Dublin resident called police on Tuesday and said they received a phone call from someone who identified as an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

Authorities told the resident the phone call was a scam and nobody from Dublin Police Services or Alameda County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact the citizen.

Police warn residents these scam phone calls aim to defraud people of their financial resources and/or personal information.

Dublin Police Services encourages residents to contact 925-833-6670 if they receive a call suspected of being a scam or if someone seems to be impersonating a police officer.